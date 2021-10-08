Tata Motors Ltd Surges 4.18%, S&P BSE Auto index Gains 1.48%

Tata Motors Ltd has added 32.91% over last one month compared to 11.03% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 2.84% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Ltd gained 4.18% today to trade at Rs 392.15. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 1.48% to quote at 25157.29. The index is up 11.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd increased 2.2% and Eicher Motors Ltd added 1.44% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 36.04 % over last one year compared to the 49.08% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Motors Ltd has added 32.91% over last one month compared to 11.03% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 2.84% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7.24 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22.12 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 398 on 08 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 123.1 on 25 Sep 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)