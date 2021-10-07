Shiva Texyarn Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd, Golden Tobacco Ltd, Zenith Exports Ltd and Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 October 2021.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd crashed 7.71% to Rs 256.05 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 37308 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11165 shares in the past one month.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd tumbled 6.94% to Rs 29.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 96435 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66870 shares in the past one month.

Golden Tobacco Ltd lost 4.98% to Rs 171.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14119 shares in the past one month.

Zenith Exports Ltd fell 4.98% to Rs 100.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6717 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 563 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd plummeted 4.98% to Rs 13.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 95429 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

