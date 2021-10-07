Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

GAIL (India) Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 October 2021.

GAIL (India) Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 October 2021.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd lost 4.49% to Rs 160.55 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

GAIL (India) Ltd crashed 3.97% to Rs 159.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd tumbled 3.93% to Rs 1165.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25634 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7567 shares in the past one month.

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd dropped 3.66% to Rs 254.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd pared 3.49% to Rs 1481. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13668 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4266 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)