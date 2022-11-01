Tata Motors' October sales volumes jump 15%

Tata Motors sales in domestic and international market for October 2022 stood at 78,335 units compared to 67,829 units in October 2021, recording a growth of 15.49%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 76,537 units in October 2022 compared to 65,151 units in October 2021, higher by 17%.

Domestic sales include commercial vehicle sales of 31,320 units and passenger vehicle sales of 45,271 units in October 2022.

While domestic commercial vehicle sales were flat, the domestic passenger vehicle sales increased by 33% last month.

Total commercial vehicle sales were lower by 2% at 32,912 units while total passenger vehicle sales were higher by 33% at 45,423 units in October 2022 compared to October 2021.

The company recorded 158% increase in EV passenger sales at 4,277 units in October 2022 compared to 1660 units in October 2021.

The company said that a planned shutdown of the Pune plant for preventive maintenance and debottlenecking actions led to reduced production in October 2022.

