TCS launches Managed Services for Security with SAP on Azure

Tata Consultancy Services announced the launch of TCS Managed Services for Security with SAP, building on its suite of solutions that help enterprises establish and run their SAP environments securely on Microsoft Azure.

TCS Managed Services for Security with SAP on Azure leverages TCS' extensive security experience on Azure, including identity and access management, network security, cloud infrastructure security, and cloud SecOps.

It uses the Fortinet Security Fabric and FortiGuard security services, which are integrated with SAP systems to secure sensitive customer data and traffic, protect applications and enforce zero-trust policies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 12:07 IST

