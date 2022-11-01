Bandhan Bank opens currency chest in Guwahati

Bandhan Bank announced the opening of its currency chest in Guwahati, largest in the North East Region so far by any banking institution. This is the Bank's second currency chest.

This will help the Bank in cash management for the branches and ATMs in the region. This currency chest will help the overall financial ecosystem in the North East with the supply of currency notes.

