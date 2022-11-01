JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Saregama India spurts after Q2 PAT jumps 36% YoY
Business Standard

Bandhan Bank opens currency chest in Guwahati

Capital Market 

Bandhan Bank announced the opening of its currency chest in Guwahati, largest in the North East Region so far by any banking institution. This is the Bank's second currency chest.

This will help the Bank in cash management for the branches and ATMs in the region. This currency chest will help the overall financial ecosystem in the North East with the supply of currency notes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 12:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU