Coal India achieves 6.3% growth in production in October

Offtake declined 5% in October

Coal India announced the provisional production and offtake performance of the company and its subsidiaries for the month of October 2022 as under:

Coal production was higher by 6.3% at 52.9 million tonnes in October 2022 compared to 49.8 million tonnes in October 2021. Offtake declined 4.9% to 53.7 million tonnes in October 2022 compared to 56.5 million tonnes in October 2021.

For the period April-October 2022, coal production rose 17.5% to 351.9 million tonnes and offtake rose 5.9% to 385.7 million tonnes compared to corresponding period of previous year.

