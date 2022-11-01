Coal India achieves 6.3% growth in production in October

-
Offtake declined 5% in OctoberCoal India announced the provisional production and offtake performance of the company and its subsidiaries for the month of October 2022 as under:
Coal production was higher by 6.3% at 52.9 million tonnes in October 2022 compared to 49.8 million tonnes in October 2021. Offtake declined 4.9% to 53.7 million tonnes in October 2022 compared to 56.5 million tonnes in October 2021.
For the period April-October 2022, coal production rose 17.5% to 351.9 million tonnes and offtake rose 5.9% to 385.7 million tonnes compared to corresponding period of previous year.
