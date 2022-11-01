Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Glycopyrrolate Injection

-
ALSO READ
Eugia Pharma receives USFDA approval for Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension
Aurobindo Pharma's arm receives USFDA approval for Leuprolide Acetate Injection
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Abiraterone Acetate Tablets
Lupin gains on bagging US FDA nod for HIV treatment drug
Aurobindo Pharma unit gets USFDA nod for prostate cancer drug
-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Glycopyrrolate Injection USP, 0.2 mg/1 mL and 0.4 mg/2 mL (0.2 mg/mL) Single-dose Vials and 1 mg/5 mL (0.2 mg/mL) and 4 mg/20 mL (0.2 mg/mL) Multiple-dose Vials.
This is the first injectable product approval from the company's General Sterile Facility (F-3) which was inspected in August, 2022.
Glycopyrrolate Injection USP, has an estimated market size of US$ 42 million for twelve months ending June 2022 according to IQVIA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU