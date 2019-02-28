Tata Power Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 65.3, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.54% in last one year as compared to a 3.29% rally in and a 6.32% spurt in the Energy index.

Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 65.3, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 10802.05. The Sensex is at 35914.35, up 0.02%. Company Ltd has eased around 8.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has increased around 1.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14689.05, up 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 65.15, down 0.69% on the day. tumbled 22.54% in last one year as compared to a 3.29% rally in NIFTY and a 6.32% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 16.25 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)