Tata Power Company Ltd in demand

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 255.5, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 144.03% in last one year as compared to a 22.63% gain in NIFTY and a 47.77% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 255.5, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 18006.7. The Sensex is at 60373.63, down 0.39%. Tata Power Company Ltd has added around 18.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26841, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 192.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 220.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 256.4, up 1.26% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 144.03% in last one year as compared to a 22.63% gain in NIFTY and a 47.77% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 35.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)