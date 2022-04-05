Bharat Forge Ltd spurts 2.76%, gains for third straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 728.7, up 2.76% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.64% in last one year as compared to a 22.63% gain in NIFTY and a 12% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.25 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

