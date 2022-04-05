IDFC First Bank Ltd soars 0.34%, up for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 43.8, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.8% in last one year as compared to a 22.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.97% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

IDFC First Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 43.8, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 18009.4. The Sensex is at 60375.82, down 0.39%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has risen around 9.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 16.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38635.2, down 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 280.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 476 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 43.9, up 0.46% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

