Tata Motors Ltd soars 2.7%, rises for third straight session

Tata Motors Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 458.8, up 2.7% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 18006.7. The Sensex is at 60373.63, down 0.39%. Tata Motors Ltd has added around 16.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has added around 15.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10803.85, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 173.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 307.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

