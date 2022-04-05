MRF Ltd soars 1.3%

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 68000, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.32% in last one year as compared to a 22.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 68000, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 18006.7. The Sensex is at 60373.63, down 0.39%. MRF Ltd has risen around 2.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 15.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10803.85, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4839 shares today, compared to the daily average of 9741 shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 67724.95, up 1.05% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 35.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

