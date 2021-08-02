Piramal Enterprises Ltd gains for fifth session

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2439, up 5.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.97% in last one year as compared to a 45.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 58.16% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2439, up 5.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 15876.45. The Sensex is at 52922.65, up 0.64%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has risen around 1.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16468.65, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2449.15, up 5.45% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 440.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

