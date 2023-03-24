Tata Power Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 198.35, down 0.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.82% in last one year as compared to a 0.43% slide in NIFTY and a 11.62% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Power Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 198.35, down 0.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 17078.7. The Sensex is at 57935.45, up 0.02%.Tata Power Company Ltd has eased around 0.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22821.75, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 197.55, down 1.35% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd tumbled 17.82% in last one year as compared to a 0.43% slide in NIFTY and a 11.62% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 12.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

