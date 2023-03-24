Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 40.6 points or 1.3% at 3077.09 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 4.83%), DLF Ltd (down 2.66%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.92%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.19%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.87%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.43%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.4%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.1%).
On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.13%), turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.22 or 0.2% at 57811.06.
The Nifty 50 index was down 40.15 points or 0.24% at 17036.75.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 201.98 points or 0.74% at 26937.95.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 62.06 points or 0.73% at 8474.09.
On BSE,1232 shares were trading in green, 2167 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU