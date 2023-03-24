Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 40.6 points or 1.3% at 3077.09 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 4.83%), DLF Ltd (down 2.66%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.92%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.19%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.87%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.43%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.4%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.1%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.13%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.22 or 0.2% at 57811.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 40.15 points or 0.24% at 17036.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 201.98 points or 0.74% at 26937.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 62.06 points or 0.73% at 8474.09.

On BSE,1232 shares were trading in green, 2167 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

