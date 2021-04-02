Tata Power now distributes power to entire Odisha

-
Acquires majority stake in NESCOTata Power announced on 01 April 2021 that it has taken over the management and operations of NESCO (North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha) upon completion of the sale process. Now, NESCO will operate under the company name as TP Northern Odisha Distribution (TPNODL). As per order issued by the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC), Tata Power holds 51 percent of equity with management control and the State-owned GRIDCO will have 49 percent equity stake in the company.
TP Northern Odisha Distribution (TPNODL) shall now be responsible for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in five circles of NESCO covering close to 2 million consumers with annual input energy of 5,450 MUs in areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Baripada, Jajpur and Keonjhar. This covers a geographical spread of more than 27,500 sq. kms. and a network of more than 90,000 CKT. kms. for a license period of 25 years. With this, Tata Power now distributes power in the entire state of Odisha with a total customer base of 9 million.
Tata Power consumer base now stands at 11.5 million across Mumbai, New Delhi, Odisha and Ajmer as the largest private sector power distribution company in the country.
