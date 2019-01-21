Board of Tree House Education & Accessories approves change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 21 January 2019The Board of Tree House Education & Accessories has approved the following -
1.Appointed Jugal Shah (DIN: 0008334114) as Additional Director in the category of Executive Director of the Company.
2.Accepted resignation of Rajesh Bhatia from the post of Managing Director and Directorship of the Company with effect from closure of Business hours of 21 January 2019.
3.Appointed Rajesh Bhatia for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company with effect from 22 January 2019.
4.Accepted resignation of Geeta Bhatia from the Directorship of the Company with effect from closure of Business hours of 21 January 2019.
