JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

IDBI Bank allots 82.75 crore equity shares to LIC
Business Standard

Board of Tree House Education & Accessories approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 21 January 2019

The Board of Tree House Education & Accessories has approved the following -

1.Appointed Jugal Shah (DIN: 0008334114) as Additional Director in the category of Executive Director of the Company.
2.Accepted resignation of Rajesh Bhatia from the post of Managing Director and Directorship of the Company with effect from closure of Business hours of 21 January 2019.
3.Appointed Rajesh Bhatia for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company with effect from 22 January 2019.
4.Accepted resignation of Geeta Bhatia from the Directorship of the Company with effect from closure of Business hours of 21 January 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 11:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements