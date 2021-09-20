Tata Power subsidiary to execute 250 MW solar power project in Dhule, Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power Solar Systems expands solar modules capacity at Bengaluru unit
Adani Transmission to execute Rs 1200 cr transmission project in MP
Tata Power gains after solar unit expands manufacturing capacity
Tata Power Solar LoA for solar power projects worth Rs 686 cr
NHPC awards Rs 188.19 cr EPC contract to Tata Power Solar Systems
-
TP Saurya (TPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, received the 'Letter of Intent' (LoI) from Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. (MAHAGENCO) for setting up of 250 MW Grid-Connected Solar Photovoltaic Power plant in Maharashtra.
The project has been awarded to TPSL through Tariff-based competitive bidding followed by e-Reverse auction.
The Company has received this LoI in a bid announced by MAHAGENCO for setting up 250 MW Solar plant at the Dondaicha Solar Park in Dhule District of Maharashtra. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has conveyed consent to purchase the power generated from this solar plant.
The solar plant project will be commissioned within 15 months from the date of PPA execution.
With this, the total renewable capacity of Tata Power will reach 4611 MW with an installed capacity of 2947 MW and 1664 MW under implementation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU