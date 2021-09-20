Tata Power subsidiary to execute 250 MW solar power project in Dhule, Maharashtra

TP Saurya (TPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, received the 'Letter of Intent' (LoI) from Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. (MAHAGENCO) for setting up of 250 MW Grid-Connected Solar Photovoltaic Power plant in Maharashtra.

The project has been awarded to TPSL through Tariff-based competitive bidding followed by e-Reverse auction.

The Company has received this LoI in a bid announced by MAHAGENCO for setting up 250 MW Solar plant at the Dondaicha Solar Park in Dhule District of Maharashtra. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has conveyed consent to purchase the power generated from this solar plant.

The solar plant project will be commissioned within 15 months from the date of PPA execution.

With this, the total renewable capacity of Tata Power will reach 4611 MW with an installed capacity of 2947 MW and 1664 MW under implementation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)