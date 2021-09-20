Welspun Corp bags multiple orders worth Rs 1400 cr

-
-
Welspun Corp has received multiple orders of approximately 120 KMT valuing close to Rs. 1,400 crore most of which will be executed from our facilities in India.
This includes a significant and a very prestigious export order for a deep offshore pipeline project (of approximately 59 KMT) in Gulf-of-Mexico, USA.
With these orders, the Company's order book stands at 492 KMT valued at approximately Rs. 4,700 crore, after considering execution up to August 2021.
