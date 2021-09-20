Welspun Corp bags multiple orders worth Rs 1400 cr

Welspun Corp has received multiple orders of approximately 120 KMT valuing close to Rs. 1,400 crore most of which will be executed from our facilities in India.

This includes a significant and a very prestigious export order for a deep offshore pipeline project (of approximately 59 KMT) in Gulf-of-Mexico, USA.

With these orders, the Company's order book stands at 492 KMT valued at approximately Rs. 4,700 crore, after considering execution up to August 2021.

