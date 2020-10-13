Bharat Electronics bags ICC's PSE Excellence Award 2019 for Corporate Governance

-
ALSO READ
Emami Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Paytm Mall records 1.5 times demand in electronics, mobile phones
BEL gains after signing MoU with AAI
BHEL gains on commissioning solar plant for Indian Railways
Government To Help Create A Conductive Ecosystem For Manufacturing And Exporting Electronic Items : PiyushGoyal
-
Bharat Electronics has bagged the PSE Excellence Award 2019 for Corporate Governance awarded by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.
BEL received the award for its excellent Corporate Governance initiatives - risk mitigation measures, training on anti-corruption and good governance policies, sharing of information on public domain, Board of Directors with independent directors and women directors, Whistle Blower policy and internal audit.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU