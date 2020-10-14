Board of Tata Steel Long Products appoints director

-
At meeting held on 13 October 2020The Board of Tata Steel Long Products at its meeting held on 13 October 2020 has approved the appointment of Dr. Debashish Bhattacharjee (DIN: 00060737) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive) effective 13 October 2020, subject to approval of the shareholders, to hold office as such till the date of the next annual general meeting.
