Tata Power update on PT Kaltim Prima Coal

PT Kaltim Prima Coal granted extension for coal mining in Indonesia

Tata Power Company announced that PT Kaltim Prima Coal (KPC) has secured the extension of the Coal Contract of Work (CCoW) in the form of the Special Mining Business Permit (IUPK) by virtue of a Decree of the Investment Minister/ Head of The Investment Coordinating Board, Indonesia. The Company owns 30% stake in KPC through its subsidiary, Bhira Investments.

This IUPK is granted for an initial period of 10 (ten) years until 31 December 2031 and can be extended in accordance with the provisions of the applicable regulations.

This extension confers certainty of the mining operations subject to applicable regulations.

