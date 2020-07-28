Wipro selects Google Cloud for its enterprise-wide SAP applications and workloads

Wipro has selected Google Cloud as the cloud provider for its enterprise-wide SAP footprint. The engagement will bring SAP applications and workloads to the cloud to support Wipro's 180,000 employees. This latest collaboration solidifies the strategic relationship between the companies as they roll out two major initiatives across Wipro's global organization.

Wipro will modernize and transform its core ERP system to SAP's flagship S/4HANA and migrate the SAP workloads onto Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Wipro will leverage the advanced intelligent ERP from SAP along with the flexibility and scalability of the GCP for hosting SAP Workloads.

Wipro will roll out G Suite for some of their employees as a workplace productivity platform.

Factors that led the company to integrate the intuitive, cloud-native solution included G Suite's strong interoperability and security controls, and features that enable real-time collaboration even in remote-work environments.

Wipro and Google Cloud also have a strong track record of success working together to help enterprises achieve greater operational efficiency, innovation, and risk mitigation along their cloud journey. Wipro's industry-focused solutions, with Google Cloud technologies embedded at their core, enable enterprises to future-proof their IT investments.

Wipro's dedicated Google Cloud practice also powers business and technology transformation for joint enterprise customers. This includes differentiated services like application modernization, data analytics, artificial intelligence, SAP workload migration, and industrialized cloud migrations at scale. Wipro has also integrated Anthos, Google's open platform for managing applications in a multi-cloud world, into its services offerings to enable hybrid cloud deployments for customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)