Board of Orissa Bengal Carrier recommends final dividend

-
ALSO READ
Rourkela Steel Plant develops full-body sanitiser dispensing system
Rourkela Steel Plant registers record production in Feb
SAIL commissions hot strip mill at Rourkela steel plant
COVID-19: Rourkela Steel Plant aims at 4.1 MT hot metal production in FY21
L & T, Mitsubishi build hot strip mill at SAIL in Rourkela
-
Of Rs.0.50 per shareOrissa Bengal Carrier announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 27 July 2020, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs.0.50 per equity share (i.e.5%), (i.e.25%), subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU