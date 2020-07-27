Tata Consultancy Services wins ATD's Best of the BEST Award for talent development

-
ALSO READ
TCS launches business ecosystem integration services suite
Zendesk announces partnership with Tata Consultancy Service
Tata Consultancy Services ranks #1 Top Employer in Europe
CS shares close 1 pc lower ahead of quarterly earnings announcement
TCS global head for IT Amit Jain dies of heart attack
-
Tata Consultancy Services has been awarded Association of Talent Development's (ATD's) Best of the BEST Award, for the second time in a row, for strategically investing in talent development and creating an environment where everyone can learn and contribute.
ATD's BEST Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through employee talent development and use it as a strategic business tool to get results.
Having won the award 11 times in a row, TCS has retained its position of being ATD's Best of the BEST, one of only six such companies in the world.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU