Business Standard

Tata Consultancy Services wins ATD's Best of the BEST Award for talent development

Capital Market 

Tata Consultancy Services has been awarded Association of Talent Development's (ATD's) Best of the BEST Award, for the second time in a row, for strategically investing in talent development and creating an environment where everyone can learn and contribute.

ATD's BEST Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through employee talent development and use it as a strategic business tool to get results.

Having won the award 11 times in a row, TCS has retained its position of being ATD's Best of the BEST, one of only six such companies in the world.

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 17:44 IST

