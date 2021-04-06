Cholamandalam Finance forms part of consortium for retail payments license

-
ALSO READ
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company goes live with co-lending solution from Nucleus
AU Small Finance Bank makes equity investment in NPCI
Cholamandalam Investment spurts after Q2 PAT jumps 41%
Financials shares rise
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 41.60% in the September 2020 quarter
-
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company announced that it is one of the companies participating in a consortium - Vishwakarma Payments, that has applied for a NUE (New Umbrella Entity) license for retail payments with RBI.
Vishwakarma Payments is a company incorporated in India under the Companies Act, 2013.
FSS, Zoho, Zerodha, RazorPay, Ujjivan and Airplay are also part of the Vishwakarma Payments consortium along with Chola.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU