Cholamandalam Finance forms part of consortium for retail payments license

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company announced that it is one of the companies participating in a consortium - Vishwakarma Payments, that has applied for a NUE (New Umbrella Entity) license for retail payments with RBI.

Vishwakarma Payments is a company incorporated in India under the Companies Act, 2013.

FSS, Zoho, Zerodha, RazorPay, Ujjivan and Airplay are also part of the Vishwakarma Payments consortium along with Chola.

