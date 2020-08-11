Tata Steel Ltd jumps 2.67%

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 421.15, up 2.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.78% in last one year as compared to a 3.75% gain in NIFTY and a 1.41% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Tata Steel Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 421.15, up 2.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 11335.15. The Sensex is at 38431.77, up 0.65%. Tata Steel Ltd has added around 23.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2332, up 2.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 193.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 141.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 421.15, up 2.76% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 20.78% in last one year as compared to a 3.75% gain in NIFTY and a 1.41% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 5.84 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

