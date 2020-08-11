Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd spurts 0.86%, up for fifth straight session

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is quoting at Rs 2731.25, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:53 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.83% in last one year as compared to a 3.75% slide in NIFTY and a 11.02% slide in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2731.25, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:53 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 11335.15. The Sensex is at 38431.77, up 0.65%. Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd has gained around 0.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10913.8, up 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11309 shares today, compared to the daily average of 58912 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)