Tata Steel Ltd Spikes 1.12%

Tata Steel Ltd rose 1.12% today to trade at Rs 113.1. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.69% to quote at 20951.17. The index is up 5.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 0.95% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 0.93% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 6.22 % over last one year compared to the 6.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Ltd has added 6.55% over last one month compared to 5.36% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.71% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 34.31 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 138.63 on 06 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 82.71 on 23 Jun 2022.

