Tata Steel Ltd Spurts 2.11%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.34%

Tata Steel Ltd has added 7.14% over last one month compared to 12.07% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.85% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd gained 2.11% today to trade at Rs 739.5. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.34% to quote at 14182.59. The index is up 12.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd increased 2.08% and JSW Steel Ltd added 1.93% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 114.5 % over last one year compared to the 57.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Ltd has added 7.14% over last one month compared to 12.07% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 31931 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.38 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 782 on 03 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 250.9 on 30 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)