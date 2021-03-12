Infosys, Newmont Corporation extend strategic collaboration

Infosys said that its business process management arm Infosys BPM has on Thursday announced a five-year extension to its strategic collaboration with Newmont Corporation to standardize and digitize delivery models across its mine sites.

Through this renewed engagement, Infosys BPM will drive operational excellence leveraging automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and design thinking, to deliver increased business value for Newmont. Newmont Corporation is the world's largest gold mining company.

As part of the engagement, Infosys BPM will provide an enhanced end-to-end digital service to Newmont with its analytics-driven platform-as-a-service offering. Infosys BPM will leverage DigiTran, a solution applying advanced techniques like knowledge management, simulation, and best-in-class processes. DigiTran enables remote transition of services and establishes a sound standard operating procedure (SOP) knowledge base to deliver transparent and harmonized processes.

Infosys BPM will also improve Newmont's touchless invoice processing across their Accounts Payable processes and provide a Digital Command Center for real-time visibility into process health metrics and analytical models to identify root causes, and thus boost performance across its operations.

The announcement was made on Thursday, 11 March 2021.

