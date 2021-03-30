Tata Steel Ltd Surges 3.56%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 2.27%

Tata Steel Ltd has added 11.07% over last one month compared to 3.9% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.61% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd gained 3.56% today to trade at Rs 793.95. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 2.27% to quote at 14253.87. The index is up 3.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 3.39% and JSW Steel Ltd added 3.38% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 162.86 % over last one year compared to the 73.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Ltd has added 11.07% over last one month compared to 3.9% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.61% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.91 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 806.95 on 30 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 250.9 on 30 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)