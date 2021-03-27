Mcnally Bharat bags Rs 278 cr order from Mahanadi Coalfields

McNally Bharat Engineering Company on Friday said it has bagged a Rs 278-crore order from Coal India arm Mahanadi Coalfields.McNally Bharat Engineering Co (lead partner of joint venture) as McNally-AML (JV) has received an order of Rs 278.48 crore from Mahanadi Coalfields, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The order is for pre-engineered turnkey execution for design, supply, erection, commissioning and trial run with O&M (operation and maintenance) during DLP (defect liability period) for construction of coal handling plant to transport coal at Jagannath Area of Talcher Coalfields, Mahanadi Coalfields.
McNally Bharat Engineering Company is one of the leading engineering companies in India engaged in providing turnkey solutions. The company posted a net loss of Rs 19.41 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 149.01 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales tumbled 26.6% to Rs 120.49 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Shares of McNally Bharat Engineering rose 0.28% to Rs 7.05 on Friday.
