Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Surges 4.92%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd gained 4.92% today to trade at Rs 60.75. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 0.97% to quote at 1795.4. The index is up 2.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd increased 4.52% and Indus Towers Ltd added 1.59% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 63.02 % over last one year compared to the 49.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has added 55.77% over last one month compared to 2.46% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 1.71% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16.72 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13.77 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 60.75 on 03 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5.75 on 13 Nov 2020.

