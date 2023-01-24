Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 49.06% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 78.06% in the September 2022 quarter
Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 23.90% in the September 2022 quarter
Universal Starch Chem Allied standalone net profit declines 95.44% in the September 2022 quarter
Link Pharma Chem standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the September 2022 quarter
NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit declines 66.43% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 15.23% to Rs 120.61 croreNet profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declined 49.06% to Rs 11.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 120.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 104.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales120.61104.67 15 OPM %14.8522.89 -PBDT16.6127.54 -40 PBT14.2225.47 -44 NP11.6222.81 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU