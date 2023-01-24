Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 49.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.23% to Rs 120.61 crore

Net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declined 49.06% to Rs 11.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 120.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 104.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.120.61104.6714.8522.8916.6127.5414.2225.4711.6222.81

