Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 49.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.23% to Rs 120.61 crore

Net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declined 49.06% to Rs 11.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 120.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 104.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales120.61104.67 15 OPM %14.8522.89 -PBDT16.6127.54 -40 PBT14.2225.47 -44 NP11.6222.81 -49

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 17:01 IST

