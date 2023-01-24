Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 37.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.70% to Rs 114.40 crore

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 37.56% to Rs 24.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 114.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 129.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.114.40129.5632.9046.2637.5658.4430.3352.1424.2738.87

