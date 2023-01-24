JUST IN
Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 37.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 11.70% to Rs 114.40 crore

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 37.56% to Rs 24.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 114.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 129.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales114.40129.56 -12 OPM %32.9046.26 -PBDT37.5658.44 -36 PBT30.3352.14 -42 NP24.2738.87 -38

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 17:01 IST

