Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit rises 48.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.55% to Rs 112.04 croreNet profit of Accelya Solutions India rose 48.47% to Rs 25.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.55% to Rs 112.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 87.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales112.0487.16 29 OPM %35.6535.47 -PBDT41.6631.91 31 PBT33.5122.92 46 NP25.2116.98 48
