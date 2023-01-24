Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit rises 48.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.55% to Rs 112.04 crore

Net profit of Accelya Solutions India rose 48.47% to Rs 25.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.55% to Rs 112.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 87.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.112.0487.1635.6535.4741.6631.9133.5122.9225.2116.98

