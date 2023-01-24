Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 20.64% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 20.86% to Rs 317.85 croreNet profit of Aditya Vision rose 20.64% to Rs 19.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.86% to Rs 317.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 262.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales317.85262.98 21 OPM %11.4010.43 -PBDT29.9524.03 25 PBT23.8920.29 18 NP19.5216.18 21
