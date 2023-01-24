Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 20.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.86% to Rs 317.85 crore

Net profit of Aditya Vision rose 20.64% to Rs 19.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.86% to Rs 317.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 262.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)