JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TVS Motors records 22% YoY rise in Q3 PAT; board OKs interim dividend of Rs 5 per share
Business Standard

Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 20.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.86% to Rs 317.85 crore

Net profit of Aditya Vision rose 20.64% to Rs 19.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.86% to Rs 317.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 262.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales317.85262.98 21 OPM %11.4010.43 -PBDT29.9524.03 25 PBT23.8920.29 18 NP19.5216.18 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 17:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU