Taneja Aerospace & Aviation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.97 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.37% to Rs 9.18 croreNet profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation reported to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.37% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.189.50 -3 OPM %55.9950.21 -PBDT5.264.68 12 PBT4.493.87 16 NP2.97-0.17 LP
