Tatva Chintan Pharma drops after Q4 PAT slides 17% YoY

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem fell 7.82% to Rs 2303 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 17.09% to Rs 17.51 crore on 9.33% decline in net sales to Rs 98.53 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

On a consolidated basis, EBITDA declined 18% to Rs 22.3 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021. EBIDTA margin for the quarter was at 23% as against 25% in Q4 FY21. Profit before tax (PBT) fell 22% year-on-year to Rs 18.98 crore during the quarter.

For the full year, the company's net profit rose 83.45% to Rs 95.87 crore on 44.38% increase in net sales to Rs 433.65 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021. EBITDA rose 64% to Rs 117.10 crore in FY22 over FY21. EBIDTA margin for the year was at 27% compared with 24% in FY21. PBT rose 72% y-o-y to Rs 104.12 crore in FY22.

Phase Transfer Catalysts (PTCs) comprised 23% of the revenue during FY22, reporting a revenue growth of nearly 20% y-o-y. These products are used as catalysts in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs, flavors & fragrances, agrochemicals, etc.

Structure Directing Agents (SDAs) comprised 52% of revenue during FY22 and reported a growth of 87% y-o-y in this segment. SDAs finds application in automotive emission control, petrochemicals, continuous flow chemistry, etc.

During FY22, Electrolyte Salts (ES) comprised 1.3% of the revenue and in absolute numbers revenue grew by more than 87% y-o-y. ES is used in super capacitor batteries, which find application in automobile, electronics and also for energy storage devices.

Under the Pharma Agro Intermediates and Specialty Chemicals (PASC) segment, the firm has seen a y-o-y growth of 12% and revenue has crossed Rs 100 crore, contributing 24% to the revenue.

Chintan Shah, managing director, said: "for Tatva Chintan, FY22 has been a special year, as for the first time, we crossed the revenue mark of ₹ 4,000 million, we crossed an PBT of more than ₹ 1,000 million, our exports revenue crossed the mark of ₹ 3,000 million for the first time and in fact our export revenue of FY22 has exceeded the total revenue of FY21. Last and most memorable was successfully getting listed on Indian Stock Exchange.

We are pleased to inform you that on together for sustainability platform, we have drastically improved our Audit score from 54% to 87%. This is a matter of pride for TATVA CHINTAN and it also demonstrates our genuine efforts in moving towards sustainable solutions.

Our approach of being an integrated manufacturer, producing niche specialty chemical, having leadership position across product categories, diversified geographically with 79% exports as on FY22, focus on green chemistry by using cutting edge technology, in-house R&D facility with 24 employees including 10 senior highly qualified scientists has helped us steadily grow our presence and more importantly helped grow the customer's confidence in TATVA CHINTAN, despite the turbulent macro-economic situation of covid lockdowns and geopolitical tensions globally.

We got listed on NSE/BSE on 29 July 2021, out of our net IPO proceeds of ₹ 2,072.81 million, ₹ 129.59 million have been utilized during Q4FY22 taking the total amount utilized to ₹ 640.97 million as on 31 March 2022. The expansion is underway at our Dahej SEZ manufacturing plant and at our R&D facility at Vadodara."

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is an Integrated specialty chemical company, present across the value chain manufacturing phase transfer catalyst, structure directing agents, electrolyte salts and pharma & agrochemical intermediates and specialty chemicals.

