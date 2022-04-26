Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 530.61 points or 2.14% at 25306.27 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 4.29%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 3.19%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 3.17%),Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 3.03%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 2.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.57%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 2.41%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.77%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.64%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.31%).

On the other hand, Escorts Ltd (down 0.71%), moved lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 717.13 or 1.27% at 57297.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 213.85 points or 1.26% at 17167.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 339.08 points or 1.18% at 29038.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 114.93 points or 1.35% at 8631.45.

On BSE,2228 shares were trading in green, 654 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

