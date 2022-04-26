Avantel board to mull bonus issue

The company said its board will consider bonus issue of shares on 6 May 2022.

The board will also consider Q4 March 2022 results and recommend dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

Avantel specializes in integrating technologies related to wireless front-end, satellite communication, embedded systems, signal processing, network management and software development.

The company's net profit rose 13.08% to Rs 5.62 crore on 16.41% rise in net sales to Rs 29.09 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

