Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 72.89 points or 2.13% at 3500.34 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.17%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.91%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.46%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.3%),DLF Ltd (up 2.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 2.26%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.61%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.05%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.6%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.55%), moved lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 717.13 or 1.27% at 57297.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 213.85 points or 1.26% at 17167.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 339.08 points or 1.18% at 29038.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 114.93 points or 1.35% at 8631.45.

On BSE,2228 shares were trading in green, 654 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

