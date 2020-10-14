TCS accorded the U.S. Superbrands status

Tata Consultancy Services has been selected as a Superbrand in the United States based on the strength of its brand reputation across channels, business performance, industry-leading job creation, scale of employee training and development, and dedication to nationwide corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Superbrands, the world's independent arbiter of branding, evaluated companies in the U. S. across 90-plus industries that displayed an excellent level of public brand recognition, customer engagement, community impact, and demonstrated long-term brand reliability, consistency and responsibility.

TCS was one of 35 brands accorded the U. S. Superbrands status, alongside Amazon and Google in the technology sector.

