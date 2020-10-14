Board of Lesha Industries allots 3.01 cr convertible warrants

-
-
At meeting held on 13 October 2020The Board of Lesha Industries at its meeting held on 13 October 2020 has issued and allotted on preferential basis 3,01,00,000 convertible Warrants at an issue price of Rs. 1/- per warrant in terms of the special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 September 2020. The Warrants shall be converted into equal number of equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each at any time before eighteen months from the date of allotment.
