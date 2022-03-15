Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 211.09 points or 0.88% at 24223.04 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Vimta Labs Ltd (up 3.46%), Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 2.91%),Cipla Ltd (up 2.8%),Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.6%),Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 2.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Pfizer Ltd (up 2.14%), Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (up 2.08%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 1.89%), Biocon Ltd (up 1.89%), and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 1.62%).

On the other hand, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (down 2.68%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 1.81%), and Laurus Labs Ltd (down 1.56%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 174.01 or 0.31% at 56312.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.55 points or 0.29% at 16822.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 101.76 points or 0.37% at 27328.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.94 points or 0.28% at 8189.43.

On BSE,1885 shares were trading in green, 924 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)