Glenmark Pharma launches FDC drug for asthma in India

The pharmaceutical company on Thursday announced that it has launched Indacaterol + Mometasone fixed-dose combination (FDC) drug for patients suffering from uncontrolled asthma in India.

The FDC will help in the management of uncontrolled asthma by improving lung function, better symptom control, and reducing exacerbations.

Launched under the brand name Indamet, the drug will increase the accessibility of quality drugs for effective asthma management.

Glenmark is the first company in India to market the innovative FDC of Indacaterol, a long-acting beta-agonist and Mometasone Furoate, an inhaled corticosteroid which is approved by the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India), the company said.

While speaking on the development, Alok Malik, group vice president & head, India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, "Respiratory is a key focus area for Glenmark and the company leads from the front in providing access to the latest treatment options to patients.

We are proud to introduce this novel fixed-dose combination Indamet, which is the first of its kind in India; offering a world-class and affordable treatment option to both adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older suffering from uncontrolled asthma.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company with a presence across specialty, generics, and OTC businesses.

The drug maker's consolidated net profit slumped 33.5% to Rs 155.59 crore on a 4.6% rise in net sales to Rs 2,961.15 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were down 1.14% to Rs 377.10 on the BSE.

