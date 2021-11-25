TCS bags contract from South32 to enhance IT operating model

TCS on Thursday announced that it has been selected as a strategic partner by South32, a global mining and metals company.

The scope of the partnership is to enhance South32's IT operating model and provide application and infrastructure services critical to its global operations, strengthening its operational resilience and business agility. Under the new contract, management of critical infrastructure that was previously managed by multiple service-providers has been consolidated with TCS, driving end-to-end accountability.

As part of the expanded partnership, TCS will leverage its Machine First Delivery Model, powered by ignio AIOps and ignio ERPOps to enhance South32's IT operating model. Leveraging AI and machine learning, TCS said it will infuse self-healing capability and greater resilience in the IT stack consisting of ERP and other corporate application.

The new IT operating model will assist South32 in reaching its strategic objective of standardising, simplifying and streamlining its IT operations.

Shares of TCS were trading 0.48% higher at Rs 3,460 on BSE.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization.

The IT major's consolidated net profit rose 6.84% to Rs 9,624 crore on 3.21% increase in net sales to Rs 46,867 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 June 2021 Q1 FY22. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the IT major's net profit rose 28.75% and net sales rose 16.77% in Q2 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)